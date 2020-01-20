Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
95 Flagstaff Road
Warrawong
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wollongong Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesmond BEZZINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesmond (Jes) BEZZINA


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jesmond (Jes) BEZZINA Notice
BEZZINA Jesmond (Jes) Passed away on 2nd January, 2020



Dearly beloved son of Alfred & Theresa (dec). Stepson to Leticia. Loving father to Matthew, Alexander and Therese. Beloved partner to Fang and son Ian. Dear brother & brother-in-law to Martin & Mariana, Mario & Vera. Jes will be sadly missed by all his family and friends here & in Malta.



Aged 56 Years

Forever in Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Jes are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 95 Flagstaff Road, Warrawong on Tuesday 21st January , 2020 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the mass the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery for Burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -