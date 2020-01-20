|
|
BEZZINA Jesmond (Jes) Passed away on 2nd January, 2020
Dearly beloved son of Alfred & Theresa (dec). Stepson to Leticia. Loving father to Matthew, Alexander and Therese. Beloved partner to Fang and son Ian. Dear brother & brother-in-law to Martin & Mariana, Mario & Vera. Jes will be sadly missed by all his family and friends here & in Malta.
Aged 56 Years
Forever in Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Jes are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 95 Flagstaff Road, Warrawong on Tuesday 21st January , 2020 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the mass the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 20, 2020