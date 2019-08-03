|
|
HARRISON (NEE JONES) JENNY of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary. Much loved mother and mother in law of Belinda and Paul, Melissa and Andrew, Heath and Christine. Loving Nan of her grandchildren Eden, Ryan, Jessikah, Emily, Hayden, Preston, Brianna, Charlotte and great grandson Eli. Jenny will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 72 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jenny's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Monday August 5, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Cancer Carers, Wollongong Hospital
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019