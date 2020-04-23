|
Jennifer Jane Johnston Nee Wilson 9 September 1955 - 23 April 2019 Beloved wife of Tony, the best mum of Paul and Amanda, the most awesome and devoted nana of Liam, Shauna, Max and Henry, and adored mum-in-law of Katerina and Peter. Treasured daughter of John (dec) and Isabelle (dec), much loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Helen, Allan, Tony (dec), and Susan, and the very special aunt of John (dec), Julie, Suzanne and Nicole. We love and miss you so much
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 23, 2020