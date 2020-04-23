Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Jane (Wilson) Johnston


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jennifer Jane (Wilson) Johnston In Memoriam
Jennifer Jane Johnston Nee Wilson 9 September 1955 - 23 April 2019 Beloved wife of Tony, the best mum of Paul and Amanda, the most awesome and devoted nana of Liam, Shauna, Max and Henry, and adored mum-in-law of Katerina and Peter. Treasured daughter of John (dec) and Isabelle (dec), much loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Helen, Allan, Tony (dec), and Susan, and the very special aunt of John (dec), Julie, Suzanne and Nicole. We love and miss you so much



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -