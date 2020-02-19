|
|
JACKSON Jennifer Anne Loving Daughter to Lawrence & Valerie (both dec). Adored Sister to Kevin and Patricia, Sister in law to Steve, Aunt to Matthew & Rochelle, Mark, Brendan & Kirstie. Great Aunt to Oliver, Finn, Charlie and Leo.
26-06-1960 - 13-02-2020
Relatives and friends of Jennifer are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 20th February 2020 commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020