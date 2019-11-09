|
ADAMS Jennifer
ADAMS Jennifer Lyn of Wollongong was taken from us unexpectedly, but peacefully on Sunday October 27, 2019.
Beloved mother of Isriel (Razzle) and Melanie (Malory), Jai (Jomedy) and Emma, Akasha (Louie) and Ellie, Jesse (Burm) and Cassandra, and furry four-legged Ollie Alabama Rose and Fred.
Much loved 'nan jen' to her cherished grandson Alucius (Looshy).
Dearly loved daughter to Max and Shirley Ramsay(d), Harry(d)and Christa(d) Sender. Sister to Michelle (d) and Brenda, Rita and Jasmine.
Will be sadly missed by so many other family, friends and peers, as she touched their lives and made a real and lasting impression on all she met.
Aged 64yrs
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the celebration of Jen's creative and rich life, to be held at the Girl Guides 'Kum Ba Yah' campsite on Mt Keira Road, MT. KEIRA 2500, on Friday 15 November, 2019 at 11-30am.
Jen touched so many people that we encourage anyone who wants to share stories and memories of her on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019