GRIMWOOD (Ruck) Jenifer Ann [[PONMTA000143]]
Passed away peacefully on 3rd June, 2020. Late of Albion Park. Beloved Wife of Sid. Loving Mum of Mark, Tracy and Phil. Adored Nan of Le-Sharn, Jesse, Rhys and Keera. Admired Mother in law of Neale, Michelle and Karen. She will be sadly missed by her families in England and by Benji.
Aged 76
Always Remembered
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 9th June, 2020 commencing at 2pm. Due to the current restriction of numbers, please contact the family directly should you wish to attend.
