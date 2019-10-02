Home
Jeffrey Raymond THORBURN


1956 - 2019
Jeffrey Raymond THORBURN Notice
THORBURN Jeffrey Raymond 8.01.1956 - 27.09.2019

Aged 63 Years



With sadness we announce the passing of Jeff, suddenly after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Devoted dad to Robert and Tamara. He will be missed by his parents and his in-laws Ray & Audrey, Mick (dec) & Eva Martin, brother and brother-in-law of Bev (dec) & Arthur Kirkland, Trevor & Connie, John (dec) & Kerry Martin, Neil & Julie Martin, Linda (dec) & Trevor Crisp. Cherished nephew, cousin, uncle, friend, neighbour and mate to many. Pa to his spoilt furry friends Tyson, Rebel and Bronx.



Things done his way, in his own time.

RIP dear Jeff

Loved Always.



We will celebrate Jeff's life at a service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 8th October, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 2, 2019
