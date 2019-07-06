Home
Jeanette SMITH Notice
SMITH Jeanette of Wollongong



Passed away suddenly on 29 June 2019. Loving partner of Alan. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer, Samantha, Douglas. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren Lachlan, Tobie, Callie, Daphne, Zac, Cooper. Loved sister of Moria (dec), Angie, Elizabeth, Michael (dec).



Aged 63 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jeanette's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday 9 July, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
