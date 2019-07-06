|
SMITH Jeanette of Wollongong
Passed away suddenly on 29 June 2019. Loving partner of Alan. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer, Samantha, Douglas. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren Lachlan, Tobie, Callie, Daphne, Zac, Cooper. Loved sister of Moria (dec), Angie, Elizabeth, Michael (dec).
Aged 63 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jeanette's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday 9 July, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019