Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette PETROLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette PETROLO

Add a Memory
Jeanette PETROLO Notice
PETROLO Jeanette of Tarrawanna



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 4 August 2019. Beloved wife of Domenico (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Joe, John and Marisa. Cherished Nonna of her grandchildren Daniel and Michelle, Kara and Sam, Brandan and Belinda, Ryan and Charlotte, Ryan and Nikita, Sienna and Bisnonna to Roman.



Aged 76 Years

Rest in Peace

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jeanette's funeral service to be held at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street, Dapto on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.