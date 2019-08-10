|
PETROLO Jeanette of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 4 August 2019. Beloved wife of Domenico (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Joe, John and Marisa. Cherished Nonna of her grandchildren Daniel and Michelle, Kara and Sam, Brandan and Belinda, Ryan and Charlotte, Ryan and Nikita, Sienna and Bisnonna to Roman.
Aged 76 Years
Rest in Peace
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jeanette's funeral service to be held at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street, Dapto on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019