Jean SEYMOUR

Jean SEYMOUR Notice
SEYMOUR (nee Felgate) Jean Passed away on Saturday, 11 April 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette and John, David and Louise, Marilyn and Pat (dec), Kay. Stepmother of Raymond, Maureen, Carol, George (dec), Bruce. Loving Mummar of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She loved them all. Especially Lucy. Loved and missed by her brothers and sisters.



Aged 95 Years



Memorial Service to follow at a later date.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 17, 2020
