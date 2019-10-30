|
ROBERTS (nee Boyle) JEAN 10/12/1919 - 23/10/2019
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday October 23rd, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul (dec). Sister of Ian (dec). Beloved mother of Helen (dec), Alan, Elaine and Victor. Mother in law of Gerry (dec), Jenny and loved friend of Jeanette. Grandmother of Katy, Luke, Grant, Matthew, Troy, Melody and great grandmother of Byron, Ella, Hudson, Leo and Poppy.
Aged 99 Years
Forever Remembered
Gone To Bake Dinner
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jean's longevity at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday November 1st, 2019 commencing at 2pm. At conclusion of the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019