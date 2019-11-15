Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean MUSUMECI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean MUSUMECI

Add a Memory
Jean MUSUMECI Notice
MUSUMECI Jean Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday 14 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rocco. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Jill, Michael (dec), Paul (dec), Rocco and Carmel, Ross and Antonette, Carmelo, Frank and Wendy, Antonia and Enrico. Much loved Nonna of her 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



A special thank you to Doctor Stanton and all the staff of Level 3 at Wollongong Private Hospital. Please accept this as our personal thanks.



Aged 91 Years

Always loved and sadly missed.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong Tuesday, 19 November 2019 10am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -