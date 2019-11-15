|
|
MUSUMECI Jean Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday 14 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rocco. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Jill, Michael (dec), Paul (dec), Rocco and Carmel, Ross and Antonette, Carmelo, Frank and Wendy, Antonia and Enrico. Much loved Nonna of her 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to Doctor Stanton and all the staff of Level 3 at Wollongong Private Hospital. Please accept this as our personal thanks.
Aged 91 Years
Always loved and sadly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong Tuesday, 19 November 2019 10am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019