Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean URSIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lorraine Margaret URSIN

Add a Memory
Jean Lorraine Margaret URSIN Notice
URSIN Jean Lorraine Margaret

Passed away on January 2, 2020, late of Balmain, Wombarra and Port Kembla. Loved and loving wife of Andreas Ursin (deceased). Loved and loving mother and mother in law of Marion (Guri) and Hugh, Jenny and Karl. Loving sister and sister in law of Ida and Alan (both deceased), Enid (Julie) and Maurice (both deceased), Marion and George (deceased) and affectionate Aunt of their families. Fond Aunt of Bjarne (Bellingham), Joan (Tunkhannock), Michael (Connecticut) (deceased) and Janet (Maine). Fond cousin of Per Pedersen (deceased) and his family, Laura Resoff (Alaska) and family in Portland and Alaska and relatives in Harstad and TromsÃ¶ in Norway. She was generous, outgoing and strong until the end.



Aged 101 years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Saturday, 11 January 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -