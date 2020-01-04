|
URSIN Jean Lorraine Margaret
Passed away on January 2, 2020, late of Balmain, Wombarra and Port Kembla. Loved and loving wife of Andreas Ursin (deceased). Loved and loving mother and mother in law of Marion (Guri) and Hugh, Jenny and Karl. Loving sister and sister in law of Ida and Alan (both deceased), Enid (Julie) and Maurice (both deceased), Marion and George (deceased) and affectionate Aunt of their families. Fond Aunt of Bjarne (Bellingham), Joan (Tunkhannock), Michael (Connecticut) (deceased) and Janet (Maine). Fond cousin of Per Pedersen (deceased) and his family, Laura Resoff (Alaska) and family in Portland and Alaska and relatives in Harstad and TromsÃ¶ in Norway. She was generous, outgoing and strong until the end.
Aged 101 years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Saturday, 11 January 2020 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020