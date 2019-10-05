Home
LEHANE (nee Anderson) Jean Formerly of Grenfell and Bribbaree

Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Jeff & Margaret, Peter & Sondra, Karen, Craig & Joanne, Tracey (dec) & Neville. Cherished and beloved Nan to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her Brother and Sisters.



Aged 86 Years



The relatives and friends of Jean are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 10th October, 2019 commencing at 12pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Lakeside Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019
