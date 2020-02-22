|
MILLMAN Jean Fife Passed away peacefully at nursing home on Friday, 7 February 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Kay, Peter (deceased) & Terry, Adele & Mario. Cherished Grandmother of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 93 years In God's care Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's Thanksgiving Memorial Service to be held at Figtree Anglican Church, 4-10 Gibsons Road, Figtree on Wednesday, 26 February at 1pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020