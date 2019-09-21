Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Jean Dyas FAULDS

Jean Dyas FAULDS Notice
FAULDS Jean Dyas of Corrimal



Passed away into the presence of her Lord on September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of Ruth and Andrew, Roslyn and Glen. Mama to Renee, Dean, Alyssa, Brett, Ryan, Rachel and Lauren. Precious great Mama to Ella, Lucas, Emily, Elodie and Isabelle.



Aged 92 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a thanksgiving service for Jean at Corrimal Gospel Chapel, 59 Collins Street Corrimal on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12.30pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019
