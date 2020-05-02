Home
Jean CHODAT


1931 - 2020
Jean CHODAT Notice
CHODAT Jean Late of Port Kembla

Dearly beloved wife of Lionel (dec) Adored Mother and Mother in law to Peter & Milka, Pam & Peter, Karen & Spiro. Loving Nan to Lukas, Nicole, Kellie, Sarah, Emily, Trent, Mitchell, Stephanie and partners. Grand Nan to 11 Greatgrandchildren. Jean will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends. A special thank you the caring staff at Hillside Aged Care Figtree.



The service will be live streamed. Please contact Hansen and Cole funeral directors to register.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020
