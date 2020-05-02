|
|
CHODAT Jean Late of Port Kembla
Dearly beloved wife of Lionel (dec) Adored Mother and Mother in law to Peter & Milka, Pam & Peter, Karen & Spiro. Loving Nan to Lukas, Nicole, Kellie, Sarah, Emily, Trent, Mitchell, Stephanie and partners. Grand Nan to 11 Greatgrandchildren. Jean will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends. A special thank you the caring staff at Hillside Aged Care Figtree.
The service will be live streamed. Please contact Hansen and Cole funeral directors to register.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020