FOYE Jean Anne Passed away surrounded by her two boys, on February 1st, 2020. Much loved and adored mum of Gareth, Chris and mother-in-law of Diana. Nanny Jean of Baylii, Brooke, Zach and Imogen. Will be missed by her nephew Mark, all of her family and many dear friends. The family would like to sincerley thank the remarkable staff at Coledale Hospital for the care and support given to both Jean and her family.
Aged 74 Years
Rest In Peace Jeannie Bliss
Relatives and friends of Jeannie are invited to a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Saturday February 15th, 2020 commencing at 11.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020