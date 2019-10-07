|
MAUGER Jason 'Nobba'
A best friend and partner in crime to Michelle. A supportive father of Reannon, Bryce and Abbey. Much loved son of Ken & Kerrie. Loving brother of Sally, Clinton and Shannon.
Aged 47 Years
Relatives and friends of Jason are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 11th October, 2019 commencing at 9am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to The Mark Hughes Foundation, a donation box will be provided on the day. The family would like to sincerely thank Professor Clingan and all the staff of SMDCC for their wonderful care and support.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019