Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Janos PALINKAS

Janos PALINKAS Notice
PALINKAS Janos Dearly beloved husband of 60 years to Maria. Loving father and father-in-law of John & Elizabeth, Donata & Bruce.



Aged 84 Years



A private gathering for Janos will be held on Thursday 11th June, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Port Kembla Palliative Care via the following link:



https://www.mycause.com.au/charity/2982/PortKemblaHospitalPalliativeCareISLHD



The Palinkas family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: PDORQV



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
