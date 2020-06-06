|
PALINKAS Janos Dearly beloved husband of 60 years to Maria. Loving father and father-in-law of John & Elizabeth, Donata & Bruce.
Aged 84 Years
A private gathering for Janos will be held on Thursday 11th June, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Port Kembla Palliative Care via the following link:
https://www.mycause.com.au/charity/2982/PortKemblaHospitalPalliativeCareISLHD
The Palinkas family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: PDORQV
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020