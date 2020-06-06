|
|
FERGUSON, Jannette Ann 22.10.1941 - 23.5.2020 Late of Orange and formerly of Kanahooka. Wife of Bob (deceased). Dearly loved daughter of Eric and Ruby Solling (both deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Trish, John and Bev, David (deceased) and Jenny. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews and their families. "Peacefully Sleeping" A private funeral service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS Deidre and Norman Penhall AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020