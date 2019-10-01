Home
Janja PETROVIC


1950 - 2019
Janja PETROVIC Notice
PETROVIC Janja Janja passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday 27th September, 2019. Much loved wife of Angelo. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Jennie & Brad, Anna & John, Eva & Shannon. Cherished Baba to her grandchildren Ben, Oliver, Riley, Ruby, Ella and Madison. Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Dear sister to all her siblings. Janja will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends both here and overseas.



Aged 69 Years.

'Forever in Our Hearts,

Now at Peace'



Rosary for Janja will be held at The Church of Mary Queen of Croats, 7 Bellevue Rd, Figtree on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 commencing at 10:30am. This will be followed by Mass at 11:00am. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka for committal.



Donations in lieu of flowers to the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW will be appreciated.



The family wishes to thanks all those who have supported them during Janja's short illness.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 1, 2019
