MILLER (Wallace) Janice Patricia of Mt Warrigal.
Janice passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 18th July, 2019. Beloved wife of George. Much adored mother of Glen, Glenda and Teresa. Cherished Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving daughter of Amelia and Ron (dec). Dear sister to all her siblings. Janice will be sorely missed by all her family and many dear friends.
Aged 75 Years
Sadly gone, never to be forgotten.
Relatives and friends of Janice are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 24th July, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019