JANICE MAY O'HALLORAN

JANICE MAY O'HALLORAN Notice
O'HALLORAN JANICE MAY Late of Balgownie



Janice passed peacefully on August 18, 2019 aged 66 years in Wollongong Hospital after a period of declining health. She was surrounded by loving family, including husband Paul, daughters Kara and Merinda, sister Sally, brother John and partners.



Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jan's life at 10am on Friday August 30, 2019 at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong.



In lieu of flowers we believe Janice would have preferred you to donate to your favourite charity, her's was the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.



The family looks forward to celebrating her life

with you all.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019
