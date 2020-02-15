|
|
CARSON Janice Lillian of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 10 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Felicia, Catherine and Darren. Loving Nanna of Caitlin, Jayden, and Jacinta. Janice will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 years
Treasured Forever
for the love and care she gave us all
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janice's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Monday, 17 February 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020