H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Janice Lillian CARSON

Janice Lillian CARSON Notice
CARSON Janice Lillian of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 10 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Felicia, Catherine and Darren. Loving Nanna of Caitlin, Jayden, and Jacinta. Janice will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 years

Treasured Forever

for the love and care she gave us all

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janice's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Monday, 17 February 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020
