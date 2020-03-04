|
|
MCLAUGHLIN Janice Ann Passed away peacefully on 29th February, 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Neil. Adored Mum & Mother in law of Chris & Sonya, Craig & Tracey. Admired Nan of her Grandchildren Bryce, Taylor, Riley and Jack.
Aged 67 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and close friends of Janice are encouraged to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 5th March, 2020 commencing at 9:30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020