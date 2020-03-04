Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Janice Ann MCLAUGHLIN


1952 - 2020
Janice Ann MCLAUGHLIN Notice
MCLAUGHLIN Janice Ann Passed away peacefully on 29th February, 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Neil. Adored Mum & Mother in law of Chris & Sonya, Craig & Tracey. Admired Nan of her Grandchildren Bryce, Taylor, Riley and Jack.



Aged 67 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Family and close friends of Janice are encouraged to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 5th March, 2020 commencing at 9:30am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
Print Obituary
 Back to today's Notices
