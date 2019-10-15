Home
TEMPLE Janette of Oak Flats



Passed away peacefully on 10 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ross. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Duane and Coralie, Peter (dec) and Wendy, Louise (dec). Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Cara, Casey and Josh, Harrison and Lindsay, Rhiannon and Josh and Great Nan of Willow.



Aged 79 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janette's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019
