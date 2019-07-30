Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET WADE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET MAY "DRYBURGH" WADE

Add a Memory
JANET MAY "DRYBURGH" WADE Notice
WADE 'DRYBURGH' JANET MAY of Balgownie[[CANCHSE5029]]



Passed away on Thursday, 25 July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Noel Wade. Dearly loved mother of Noeleen and Francene. Nana of Tracy and Jason, Shane, Matt. Her precious great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of Betty (dec) and Frank, Bill, John and Jean, Ron and Roslyn and their families and her nieces and nephews. Janet will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Will be sadly missed by her loving and loyal companion Romeo.



Aged 86 Years

Always loved and sadly missed

Reunited with her beloved Noel, mother, father and sister.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janet's funeral service to be held at CrossRoads Christian Community Church, Cnr Jardine Street & Princes Highway, Fairy Meadow 1 August, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.