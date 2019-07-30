|
WADE 'DRYBURGH' JANET MAY of Balgownie[[CANCHSE5029]]
Passed away on Thursday, 25 July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Noel Wade. Dearly loved mother of Noeleen and Francene. Nana of Tracy and Jason, Shane, Matt. Her precious great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of Betty (dec) and Frank, Bill, John and Jean, Ron and Roslyn and their families and her nieces and nephews. Janet will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Will be sadly missed by her loving and loyal companion Romeo.
Aged 86 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Reunited with her beloved Noel, mother, father and sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janet's funeral service to be held at CrossRoads Christian Community Church, Cnr Jardine Street & Princes Highway, Fairy Meadow 1 August, 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 30, 2019