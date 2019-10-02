Home
DUNCAN Janet Of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 28 September 2019. Beloved wife of Tommy (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tom (dec) and Janet, Kevin and Denise. Loving Nanna of her grandchildren and granny of her great grandchildren. Janet will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.



Aged 91 Years

Rest in Peace



Janet's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, 4 October 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Council Australia would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 2, 2019
