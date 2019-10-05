Home
Janet "Joyce" BUGNO

Janet "Joyce" BUGNO Notice
BUGNO Janet " Joyce" Passed away on 21st September, 2019.



Dearly beloved Wife of Dino 'John'. Loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Colin & Branka, Alan and Joanne. Adored Nanna of her 4 Grandchildren and her Great Grandson.



Aged 80 Years

Rest In Peace





Relatives and friends of Joyce are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 9th October, 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Following Joyce's service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019
