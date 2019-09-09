|
|
WEATHERALL (nee Morley) Janene of Windang
Passed away after a courageous battle on September 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of Colin and Cecilia (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Justin and Taylor, Megan and Matt. Much loved Nan of Jessika, Maddison. Much loved partner of Stephen. Loved sister of Jeffrey, Andrew, Sarah. Janene will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 61 Years
We will miss your smiling face
A special person, no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janene's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday September 13, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 9, 2019