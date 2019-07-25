|
|
JANE ELIZABETH COLLINS nee Brown (formerly of Dapto)
Passed away with loving family by her side on July 21st 2019. Dearly beloved Wife of Bill. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anthony & Lisa, Catherine & Craig. Adored Grandma of William, Ethan and Jane. Loving Sister of Nancy, Bill and Ken. A beautiful lady who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Aged 88 Years
A Special Someone We Cannot Replace
Relatives and friends of Jane are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday July 29th 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 25 to July 27, 2019