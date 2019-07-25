Home
Jane Elizabeth Collins


1930 - 2019
Jane Elizabeth Collins Notice
JANE ELIZABETH COLLINS nee Brown (formerly of Dapto)

Passed away with loving family by her side on July 21st 2019. Dearly beloved Wife of Bill. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anthony & Lisa, Catherine & Craig. Adored Grandma of William, Ethan and Jane. Loving Sister of Nancy, Bill and Ken. A beautiful lady who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.



Aged 88 Years

A Special Someone We Cannot Replace



Relatives and friends of Jane are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday July 29th 2019 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 25 to July 27, 2019
