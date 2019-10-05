|
|
SCRIVENER Jan 'Janette'
Passed away peacefully on 3 September 2019. Daughter to Ted and Noni. Sister to Valmai and Mike. Dearly loved mother of Tony, Anita and Danny, partners Ann and Troy. Cherished Grandma of Amanda, Nicole, Holly, Amber, Zac, Keira and great grandchildren Korban and Nell. Jan will be sadly missed by her loving family and 'Chester' the cat.
Aged 80 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong, Tuesday 8 October, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019