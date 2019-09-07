|
SCRIVENER Jan 'Janette' of Mt Ousley formerly of Gwynneville
Passed away peacefully on 3 September 2019. Dearly loved mother of Tony, Anita, and Danny, partners Ann and Troy. Cherished Grandma of her 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Jan will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends as well as 'Chester' the cat.
Aged 80 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funerals Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong, on Tuesday 8 October, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019