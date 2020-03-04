Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Jan MURDOCH

Jan MURDOCH Notice
MURDOCH Jan of William Beach Gardens

formerly of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 1st March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Craig, Kate and Sergio. Cherished Grams of Ainsley, Tahlia, DeAngelo and the late Nikolas. Jan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 74 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Bear Cottage

would be greatly appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
