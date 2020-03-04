|
|
MURDOCH Jan of William Beach Gardens
formerly of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 1st March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Craig, Kate and Sergio. Cherished Grams of Ainsley, Tahlia, DeAngelo and the late Nikolas. Jan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 74 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Bear Cottage
would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020