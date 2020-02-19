|
|
FLYNN Jan of Berkeley
Passed away on Friday, 14 February 2020 with family. Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Phil and Rina, Anne, Kathy and Tony, Jim, Mick and Nicole.
Much loved Grandma of Jaimi, Joe, Matt, Mitch, Jack, Max. Loved sister of Harry (dec), Paul and Linda, Pam and the late Jimmy.
Aged 81 years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person,
no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday, 20 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020