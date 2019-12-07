Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Jan Antoni CHROSTOWSKI

Jan Antoni CHROSTOWSKI Notice
CHROSTOWSKI Jan Antoni of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday November 29, 2019. Beloved partner of Barbara. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Pauline, Martin and Karen. Loved son of Antoni (dec) and Marianna of Poland. Much loved Dziadek (Poppy) of Maya, Ellie, Adela, and Emily. Loved brother of Henryk (dec), Wieslawa, and Andrzej (dec). Jan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 69 Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday December 9, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

RPA Transplant Institute

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
