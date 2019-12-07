|
|
CHROSTOWSKI Jan Antoni of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday November 29, 2019. Beloved partner of Barbara. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Pauline, Martin and Karen. Loved son of Antoni (dec) and Marianna of Poland. Much loved Dziadek (Poppy) of Maya, Ellie, Adela, and Emily. Loved brother of Henryk (dec), Wieslawa, and Andrzej (dec). Jan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 69 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday December 9, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
RPA Transplant Institute
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019