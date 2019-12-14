Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
James "Jim" SIMPSON

James "Jim" SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON James 'Jim' of Kanahooka formerly of Towradgi



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 12 December 2019. Beloved husband of Gladys. Dearly loved father and father in law of Lynette and Robert, Jim and Prue, Irene and Peter, Margaret (dec), Joel and Vicky. Loving Bards of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends



In his 90th year

Forever In our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 2:00 pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
