|
|
SIMPSON James 'Jim' of Kanahooka formerly of Towradgi
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 12 December 2019. Beloved husband of Gladys. Dearly loved father and father in law of Lynette and Robert, Jim and Prue, Irene and Peter, Margaret (dec), Joel and Vicky. Loving Bards of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends
In his 90th year
Forever In our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019