|
|
COTTAM James Oswald (Jim) 16.7.1931 - 14.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Wollongong Hospital. Loved husband of Joan. Father of Murray and Grahame. Brother of Kathleen, Eunice (dec), June (dec,) Peter (dec), Betty, Les, and Ossie.
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and friends are informed that a Graveside Funeral Service for the late James Cottam will be held at Glenmorus Gardens Lawn Cemetery, 54 Glenmorus St Glenroy on Friday 20th December 2019, commencing at 9.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019