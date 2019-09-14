|
|
MCNALLY James (Jim) Passed away peacefully on 12th September, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Sandra and a loving father and father in law of Paul & Beatrice, Patrick, Lisa & Brian. James was a wonderful Poppy to Logan, Madison and Scarlett.
Aged 78 Years
'Fair winds and following seas'
Relatives and friends of James are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Lakeside Crematorium Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Thursday 19th September, 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019