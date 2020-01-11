|
|
CRUICKSHANK JAMES MARSHALL Late of Oak Flats
23-07-1932 - 08-01-2020
Aged 87 Years
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday 8th January 2020.
Dearly beloved Husband to Elaine. Adored Father and Father in law of Malcolm & Christine, Jamie & Kirsten, Lynette & Michael, Bronwyne and Bentleigh. Cherished Grandad to Michell, Alese, Brendan & Monica, Grant & Lisa, Amy, Matthew, William, Catrina. Loving Great Grandad to Tyler, Taylor, Harrison, Aiden, Amalie, Reece and Connor. Loving brother to Buster and Katie.
Relatives and Friends of James are invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 15th January 2020 commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the A5 Surgical Ward Wollongong Hospital. A bowl will be located at the chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020