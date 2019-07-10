Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya Funerals
1A 27 Church Street
Moruya, New South Wales 2537
02 4474 3555
GRAHAM James (Jim) 5th July 2019, late of Moruya NSW. Dearly loved husband of Ida, father and father in-law of Anthony & Julie, Karen & John, Diane & Vic and William & Janet (dec). Adored Grandad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 88 years. Jim's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, NSW, with a service commencing at 3:00 pm on Thursday the 11th of July 2019.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019
