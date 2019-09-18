Home
BATES James "Jim" Alexander Service No - 242522 The Committee and Members of the Coledale RSL Sub-Branch extends their deepest sympathy to Mrs Roma Bates and the extended Bates family, on the sad passing of Jim. Jim was a dedicated past President and a Life Member of the Coledale RSL Sub-branch. Past and present members of the Coledale RSL Sub-branch are invited to pay tribute and farewell our fellow comrade Jim. A funeral service will be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday September 20, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 18, 2019
