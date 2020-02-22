|
|
DUCK James Alexander Passed away peacefully in hospital on February 12th, 2020. Much loved son and step-son of Heather Smith, Phillip & Margaret Duck. Loving dad of Sarah Rose. Dearly loved by his partner Sarah Gray and her children, Hector and Kaylah. Loved brother, brother-in-law and step-brother of Christopher & Trish, Stephen & Aimee, John, Lynette & Craig, Stephen, and Jessica. Will be missed by his grandfather Athol, his nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Jacob, Laura, Edith, Darby, Mitchell, Adalina, all of his family and friends.
Aged 37 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends of James are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday February 25th, 2020 commencing at 2pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to Beyond Blue, a box will be located at
the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020