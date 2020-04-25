Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
James â€˜Jim' LANE

James â€˜Jim' LANE Notice
LANE James â€˜Jim' of Towradgi



Passed away peacefully at Villa Maria on April 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Val. Dearly adored father and father in law of David, Sue and Percy, Peter and Izabella. Loving Poppy to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchild. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 years

Rest in Peace



A private family service will be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong on Friday May 1, 2020 at 2pm. Jim's family invite you to watch his funeral service by clinking on the link below



http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//wollongong-chapel-parsons/james-lane/



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
