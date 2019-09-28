|
|
LATEO Jacqueline 'Jackie' of Woonona
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 24 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Dearly loved mother to Karen and Tony and mother in law to Janette. Loving Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jackie will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in Malta.
Aged 88 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jackie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Palliative Care would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019