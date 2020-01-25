Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Jacobus (Co) HOUTMAN

Jacobus (Co) HOUTMAN Notice
HOUTMAN Jacobus (Co) formerly of Woonona



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 23 January 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Judith. Dearly loved father of Louise (Ann). Much loved Opa of Jessica, Jack, and Lucy.



Aged 98 years

Tending God's garden



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Co's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 30 January 2020 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Catherine Hamlin Foundation

would be much appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020
