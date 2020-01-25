|
|
HOUTMAN Jacobus (Co) formerly of Woonona
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 23 January 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Judith. Dearly loved father of Louise (Ann). Much loved Opa of Jessica, Jack, and Lucy.
Aged 98 years
Tending God's garden
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Co's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday, 30 January 2020 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Catherine Hamlin Foundation
would be much appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020