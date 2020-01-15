|
HASSETT Jack of Kiama
Passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 11 January 2020. Beloved husband of Gerry. Dearly loved father and father in law of Bonita, Leonie and Ricky, Patricia and Paul, Brennan and Suzette. Much loved Poppy Jack of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Mary and Jenny.
Aged 82 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jack's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, 125 Manning Street, Kiama on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020