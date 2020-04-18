|
GAYNOR Jack of Balgownie
Passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, 15 April 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley. Dearly loved father and father in law of Roslyn, Stuart and Jane, Murray and Karen, and Jill. Loving Grandad of his grandchildren Tim, Charlotte, Calum, Joel, Issy. Jack will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 94 years
A life well lived
Jack's family will celebrate his life at a service held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 18, 2020