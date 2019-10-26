Home
PALMER Ivy of Mangerton formerly of Wombarra Heights Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday 19 October, 2019. Beloved Aunt of Robin. Much loved sister of Ruby (dec). Much loved daughter of Bob and Bella Palmer (dec). Aged 98 Years It broke my heart to lose you but you do not go alone for part of me went with you when God called you home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ivy's funeral service to be held at Parson's Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 12noon. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Kembla Grange Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
